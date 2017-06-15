Emblem3’s Wesley Stromberg & Drew Chadwick Feud On Twitter Over Band’s Breakup

This is so heartbreaking. Two of the Emblem3 guys just started a Twitter feud over why the band broke up for a second time, and we can’t believe the words that are being posted on their social media pages!

It was devastating to learn that Emblem3 had broken up for a second time last year, but it’s even worse to now see two of the band’s members — Wesley Stromberg and Drew Chadwick — engaging in a nasty feud on Twitter. On June 15, Wesley called out Drew for the reason he said why he left the band.

“I didn’t leave,” Drew tweeted. “The band fell apart because we don’t get along and don’t collaborate with finesse. Art is about freedom, not confinement.” And Wesley replied back, “Drew you need to be honest with everyone. You left the band cause you thought it would be easier to do whatever you want.”

It was unclear why the band broke up when they did, but it seems like it had something to do with Drew’s behavior. “Together the 3 of us had something really special but you only thought of yourself,” Wesley added. “You forgot about family, friendship, fun. Got to lost in your own head. Lost track of reality Keaton & I were your brothers. Makes no sense. Like you can’t even invite me to your show? I invited you to my LA show. You didn’t come.”

“Its evil for you to spread this fallacy publicly. I have my perspective that you will never understand. So immature. I won’t respond again,” Drew responded before Wesley responded with: “Not true at all. Keaton & I never forgot about the music, or the message, or the impact we had. You just didn’t wanna share songs or fame.”

We seriously hope these two can work things out. They have so much history together, and it seems like Wesley really wants to regain his friendship with Drew.

