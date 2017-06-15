Eliza Dushku Engaged: Get Your First Look At Her Stunning Engagement Ring

Brrrrr, it’s cold in here — there must be an engagement in the atmosphere! Actress Eliza Dushku said ‘YES’ to the man of her dreams on a sunny day in Boston on June 15 and teased a first picture of her stunning diamond ring on Instagram.

Boston is for lovers! Bring It On actress Eliza Dushku, 36, posted the sweetest moment from her proposal on June 15, revealing to her millions of Instagram followers that she’s officially engaged to her longterm boyfriend (who’s a total silver fox, by the way!) “Ayo…YES,” she captioned the post. “Absolutely, my love #bostonborn #bostonbred #bostonsoontobewed.” In the picture, Eliza sweetly holds her man’s hand and covers her face in pure joy with the other. The lovers, who appear to be standing in a park or lush garden, look SO happy gazing into each other’s eyes. The comment section immediately exploded with congratulatory messages from adoring fans, who are convinced that Eliza will plan a Boston-based wedding.

Prior to meeting her fiancé, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer alum was in a relationship with former Los Angeles Lakers star Rick Fox. They started dating in 2009 and moved in together one year later. It was announced in 2014 that the couple had split, reportedly because they couldn’t decide on where to live. “Rick’s an L.A. guy and I’m a Boston girl,” she told The Boston Globe, adding, “Nobody in LA has a basement. They all have the obligatory storage spaces in the Valley. I’d rather be a little physically cold here [in Boston] than emotionally cold in L.A..” The brunette beauty really missed her friends and family and was dying to return home.

Obviously Eliza’s decision to move back worked out, because that’s where she’s established roots with her soon-to-be husband! She’s always had a love/hate (but mostly hate) relationship with LA, especially after the whole One Direction hotel room thing. Eliza tweeted on July 31 that the boy band KICKED her out of the hotel room she was living in for two whole months because they needed more filming space for their music video. Awkward!

#Ayo..! "YES!!" Absolutely, my love. 🎊💍🇦🇲✨🇦🇱🎶 #BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed 💞💪 A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, where do you think Eliza will have her wedding?