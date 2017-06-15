Draymond Green Trolls Cavs At Warriors Parade & LeBron Delivers Hilarious Clap Back

The 2017 NBA Finals are over, but, the Cavs and the Warriors are still fully emerged in their playful rivalry. Draymond Green showed up to the Dubs’ parade in a shirt that mocked the Cavs’ 4-1 loss. And, you know LeBron James had to clap back with a little help from his teammates!

The 2017 NBA season is done, but the trash-talking has just begun! Draymond Green, 27, and LeBron James, 32, just took the Cavs and Warriors rivalry to another level. Green strolled up to the Dubs’ victory parade, June 15, with a “Quickie Loans” black t-shirt on, which was a straight up diss at the Cavs. The Larry O’Brien championship trophy accompanied his “Q” logo. And, as you know, the Cavs’ home court is Quicken Loans arena. [See the posts at the bottom.]

After the Warriors paraded around downtown Oakland, Draymond himself, later explained his shirt, which garnered the crowd and internet’s attention. “Well the Q, that’s what those guys’ arena is called, and we got them out of here quick, with the trophy, quickie,” he said to NBC Sports Bay Area. Green admitted that the t-shirt concept was all his idea. But, it was the Warriors director of coaching, Nick U’Ren who actually took the idea and ran with it. To add a little more fuel to the fire, Greed said, “We actually got them made in Cleveland, how about that?” Mic drop.

Just when we thought Green had swept the Cavs once more, King James came out with the shots. In less than a few hours after Green’s “quickie” debut, LeBron responded to him on Instagram. He reposted a photo of Green’s shirt with the caption “…. That’s what she said, HUH?!?!?” with pondering-face emojis and crying-laughing emojis. LeBron’s teammates even joined in on the action too. J.R. Smith commented on the photo with laughing emojis. And, Tristan Thompson also put in his two cents with, “Oo lawd… Welcome back bro,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

And, it wasn’t done there. Green took to social media, once more, to fire back a Bron. He reposted a photo of LeBron after Game 5, which showed his new shaved haircut. So, Green used that to blast him in the caption that read, “Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro”. See their back-and-forth, in order, below!

The Cavs play in Quicken Loans Arena… Draymond Green, petty king. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sQEboB4GwC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 15, 2017

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

One last thing. Before you go thinking that Green and LeBron are seriously feuding, let’s pumps the breaks right now. At the end of Green’s interview with NBC Sports, he admitted that their back-and-forth was all in fun and that he and LeBron are “family.”

Green, did, however, admit that he’s been waiting a very long time to troll the Cavs with his shirt. And, he said that LeBron’s 2016 parade shirt, fueled his desire to come out with an epic design of his own. In case you forgot, when the Cavs beat the Warriors to win the 2016 Finals, LeBron wore an “Ultimate Warrior” t-shirt. You’ve got to love the playful rivalry between these two teams. Until next year!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think won this social media battle?!