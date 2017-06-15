Draymond Green Roasts LeBron James At Warriors Parade: ‘You Made Super Teams Bro’

Just because the NBA finals are over doesn’t mean the smack talk is done. Draymond Green lit into LeBron James at the Golden State Warriors victory celebration and we’ve got the video.

The back and forth trolling between Golden State star Draymond Green, 27, and Cleveland’s LeBron James, 32, will never get old, and the guys took their smack to the next level on June 15. During the Warriors victory celebration, Dray went off on the King for claiming that he has never been part of a “super team,” despite the obvious fact that he created one in Miami along with Chris Bosh, 33, and Dwyane Wade, 35 and has built another one in Cleveland. “And can somebody give Bob [Myers, Warriors GM] some f—— credit? They wanna talk about super teams this super team that. ‘I never played on a super team.’ You started the super team, bro,” Draymond taunted Bron during his speech. “I ain’t join a super team. Hey Slim [Kevin Durant], I don’t know what you just did Slim, but you did something to them boys.”

Draymond was mocking the fact that LeBron made the outrageous statement during the playoffs that he’d never been part of a super team, desipte building one in Miami that finally gave him his first NBA titles in 2012 and 2013. He then helped put together a powerhouse squad on his return to Cleveland that includes Kyrie Irving, 25, and Kevin Love, 28, which helped him win another NBA championship ring in 2016. “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team. I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe we’re a super team here. So, no, I don’t really, I don’t,” he told reporters when asked about how Golden State’s addition of Kevin made the already strong squad invincible.

The guys went at it earlier in the day when Draymond wore a t-shirt to the Warriors victory parade that said “Quickie” on it next to a graphic of the NBA championship trophy. He was totally trolling at how the Dubs routed the Cavs 4-1 in the playoffs, with the nod to how Cleveland plays in Quicken Loans Arena. Bronnie took notice of the diss, posting a pic of it to his Instagram account with the caption, “That’s what she said, HUH?!?!?” followed by laughing emojis. Hah! Despite the ribbing, the two guys are actually friends so all of this is just good fun between them.

