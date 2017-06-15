Drake Gets A Second Sade Tattoo On His Abdomen — Is He Totally Smitten?

Drake has got not one, but TWO tattoos of Sade on his side now! Is the rapper trying to win over the legendary singer with a declaration of love in body ink?

Drake added another tattoo to his body and it paid homage to his favorite music star! The 30 year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper got ink on his torso of Sade‘s face right above his other tattoo of the singer. He got the first one in March and rumors immediately started flying that they might be a couple. Was this Drake’s way of making his feelings for the 58 year-old singer known with a second piece of body art? This alleged new tat was posted on the Instagram account of Belgian tattoo artist Inal Bersekov and he tagged Sade and Drake in the post.

The English singer-songwriter has made a serious impact on Drake. He reportedly became utterly starstruck when he saw her. “Having the opportunity to meet Sade, hug her, kiss her cheek – that was Drake’s childhood dream come true,” a source told HollywoodLife.com when he met his idol after his Boy Meets World concert in London in March. “He was so shy around her,” the insider told us. “He doesn’t like her, he adores her. He thinks she’s a legend and not only does he respect her, he worships the ground she walks on.”

Drake has been gushing over Sade for ages. He even said she would be his dream collab! “40 got an amazing opportunity early early on in my career to work with Sade on a remix to one of her songs,” he said on the Cal Cast podcast in Feb. “And I was THIS CLOSE to being on it but at that point in my career, she went and put Jay Z on it—which obviously is, you know, understandable. But that was always one for me where I was like, ‘uhhh, I missed that.’ My star wasn’t there yet for her to hear me out.” Could Drake and Sade’s stars finally be aligning for music and romance?

