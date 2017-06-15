DeMario Jackson Reveals He Was Fired After Sex Scandal: Demands ‘BIP’ Tapes Released

DeMario Jackson shockingly revealed that he’s been fired from his job because of his ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ scandal. He’s now asking producers to release tapes from that fateful night to clear his reputation!

DeMario Jackson, 31, is hiding out at his relatives’ home in the wake of the major controversy surrounding his alleged behavior on the Bachelor in Paradise set. His employers have let him go from his job as an executive recruiter, DeMario says, and he feels that it’s time for the Bachelor in Paradise producers to set the record straight. He has faith that tapes of his encounter with Corinne Olympios, 25, in the Bachelor in Paradise pool will clear him of all wrongdoing. “My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud,” he said in an interview with Inside Edition. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.”

So, where are those tapes? It’s understandable that DeMario wants to see the footage as soon as possible; he’s being accused of incredibly serious and terrible things. The drama unfolded when Corinne and DeMario had a sexual encounter in the pool at the Mexican resort where BIP was filming their first episode. Their hookup became so graphic, according to producers, that they were uncomfortable with the footage they were shooting and stopped them. It gets unclear from there. Some witnesses say that Corinne was stumbling drunk. Corinne herself claims that when she woke up the next morning, she didn’t remember anything that happened the night before. It’s a serious claim that infers she was allegedly too drunk to consent.

DeMario has defended himself, fully denying anything untoward happened. His friends have said that Corinne was reportedly the aggressor in their encounter, allegedly sticking her genitals in DeMario’s face. He told HollywoodLife.com via his publicist that “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.” Corinne has also lawyered up at this point. DeMario has no ill will toward Corinne, he just wants justice. “I don’t blame anyone right now, all I want [are] the tapes,” he told Inside Edition.

