‘Cyrus Vs. Cyrus’ Sneak Peek: Tish Makes A Bold Move To Win Over A Client

Tish, 50, and Brandi Cyrus, 30, have their work cut out for them on the June 15 episode of Cyrus Vs. Cyrus: Design & Conquer. The clients they’re working for have very different views on how they want to take their home to the next level. The husband had a very Native American style, while the wife wants a very classy, modern look. Tish reveals to the couple that she wants to do a custom coffee table that mixes both of their styles, but she’s adding a little something extra that she hopes will make the clients choose her instead of Brandi.

Miley’s mom tells the couple about her plans for a pergola, new outdoor furniture, and a fire pit to really make indoor/outdoor living easy for the husband. As Tish tells the clients what she wants to do, Brandi is flipping out. “You can’t do that with your budget,” Brandi tells her mom. “Okay, well, I’ll worry about that when they choose me,” Tish says back.

Who will the couple choose?! Will Tish win over the pair and not be able to give them what they want? You’ll just have to tune in to see what goes down! For all you interior design fans out there, Tish and Brandi use a program called Modsy to mock up their designs! Cyrus Vs. Cyrus: Design & Conquer airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

