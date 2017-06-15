How To Wear Culotte Jeans: Fool-Proof Tips For Pulling Off Cropped, Flared Denim

Still scared to step out of your skinny jeans in favor of the cropped, flared silhouettes we keep seeing everywhere? Well, you’re in luck — we chatted with Micaela Erlanger who offered up fool-proof tips for mastering the culotte silhouette with effortless ease. Read on to find out what you should wear them with and how to style them.

Go-to denim doesn’t strictly revolve around skinny jeans anymore, as a slew of styles are making a major revival — and the culotte is definitely a silhouette that’s here to stay. We’ve seen a slew of moderations of the trend, from cropped flared denim to printed pants, and the celeb set loves to rock the effortlessly chic silhouette — in fact, we spied Vanessa Hudgens in the style as she shopped in LA on June 14 in her Rebecca Minkoff denim, where she exuded her signature boho vibe in the silhouette.

Hesitant about embracing the look? There’s no reason why you can’t try it out! We caught up with celeb stylist Micaela Erlanger as she styled the Nicole Miller Resort 2018 Collection at Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn, NY on June 13 where she offered up her tips for putting together a fool-proof culotte outfit. It can be done! “The culotte’s a lot of fun! I’m happy to have it back, I’ve been a fan of it for quite some time, you might recall a CFDA look I put Lupita [Nyong’o] in, not too long ago,” she said, referencing her client’s major look for the 2014 ceremony, where she sported a Suno ensemble.

The look blends the ease of shorts with the flirty vibe of a skirt — and you can’t go wrong with that! “It’s great, it’s kinda like a hybrid between a short and a skirt you have the comfort and ease of a short and the feminine feel of being in a skirt,” she added.

When it comes to styling your culottes, don’t be afraid to elongate your look. “Listen, you should probably be in a wedge or a heel with a culotte,” she said. “I mean, sure, running around town with a little sneaker doesn’t hurt, but it’s about proportion and it’s about balance. I would encourage that if you’re going to do that length that hits mid-knee than you should totally want to lengthen your look, so heels would probably be best suited. Something flattering on top that’s a little bit more tailored — not too voluminous, because you have the volume of that wider-cut short.”

From a fitted blouse to a bodysuit or even a tailored crop top, the options are endless…and, if you’re still unsure of the trend, pair your pants with a fave fitted top you already own — that way you’ll instantly feel more comfortable in the outfit. “A print or a bodysuit always works. I love a jacket over your shoulders and I love a matchy-matchy moment, but that’s just me,” Micaela added.