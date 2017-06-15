There she is! On June 14, Corinne Olympios made her first public appearance since she was involved in the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal. The reality star was pictured walking her dog in Los Angeles with a makeup-free sad look on her face. See the new pics here!

Corinne Olympios made a brave return to the public eye on June 14, when she was pictured walking her dog in Los Angeles. This, of course, is the first time she’s been spotted since being involved in the Bachelor In Paradise scandal that took place on June 4. The 24-year-old reality star was pictured dress in a casual T-shirt, sweatpants, and flip flops. She also appeared to have a makeup-free sad look on her face.

As we previously told you, production on Bachelor In Paradise was halted when one producer made a complaint about a scene that was filmed, in which DeMario Jackson and Corinne allegedly hooked up while super drunk. An investigation into the incident is currently taking place, as the producer believes Corinne was too intoxicated to consent to the sexual act.

On Wednesday — the very same day these photos were taken — Corinne broke her silence on the incident that happened in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, releasing the following statement: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality,” the statement continued. “As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

DeMario also released his own statement on Wednesday, saying: “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

