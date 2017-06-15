Corinne’s Lawyer Slams Claims She Was ‘Coherent’ During DeMario Hookup: This Is ‘Serious’

After a friend of DeMario Jackson’s alleged that Corinne Olympios was perfectly coherent when she hooked up with the 30-year-old, her lawyer is firing back. Here’s an update on both sides to this shocking story.

Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, seem to have two very different accounts of what went down when they hooked up on Bachelor in Paradise — while he reportedly claims everything was consensual, she says she barely even remembers what happened, and allegedly feels she was in no state to consent based on how drunk she was. Meanwhile, a friend of DeMario’s went on-record, albeit anonymously, on June 14 to blast the producer who made “allegations of misconduct” about what happened. “She was not blackout drunk,” he told Daily Mail. Now, source close to the cast of Bachelor in Paradise is telling a similar story to TMZ.

The friend and TMZ’s source both allege that Corinne was completely lucid during the hookup, and even called out to someone who was walking by the pool to say hi as it was happening. “[She seemed] very with it,” the source admits. Apparently, this part of the scenario was definitely caught on tape, and as we previously reported, DeMario is confident the videos will show that he did nothing wrong. However, Corinne has lawyered up — she hired attorney Marty Singer to represent her, and he’s not buying the allegations that she was “coherent” at the time of the hookup.

“If nothing inappropriate happened, why did production get shut down?” he said, when asked for comment by TMZ. “Something serious clearly happened.” Corinne reportedly had no problem discussing the DeMario hookup the day after it happened, however, she was allegedly only worried about her boyfriend possibly finding out…not about whether or not there was consent.

It wasn’t until the day after that when a producer on the show approached Corinne and told her the hookup made her look bad, according to DeMario’s friend. Then, that producer filed the complaint about producers not stepping in when things reportedly got out of hand, which was followed by production being suspended and the cast being sent home. DeMario has continued to maintain his innocence in this situation.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bachelor in Paradise will be cancelled for good?