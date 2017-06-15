Corinne Olympios’ ‘BIP’ Contract Revealed — Will It Prevent Her From Suing The Show?

As details of what allegedly went down between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ emerge, fans are eagerly waiting to see if the 24-year-old will take legal action. It might not be her decision to make, though: Contracts were signed before filming, and she just may have signed away her right to file a lawsuit against producers.

Bachelor in Paradise producers are under fire this week for not stopping a hookup between Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, when she was allegedly too drunk to consent. Corinne revealed on June 14 that she’s hired an attorney to protect her best interests and get to the bottom of what went down during filming, as she remembers very little of what happened. However, if she does end up deciding to try and sue the show for not intervening, it might not be as easy as it sounds. Before filming, the network made sure to plan for the worst, and contestants signed contracts with very specific stipulations.

The contract for Bachelor in Paradise states that contestants waive their right to sue producers over “claims of negligence, personal injury (including without limitation, any injuries arising out of the transmission of a sexually transmitted disease or unwelcome/unlawful contact or other interaction among participants),” according to TMZ. Basically, this means producers wouldn’t be responsible for what happened to Corinne, no matter how drunk she was at the time. Of course, there are ways around this, which is why Corinne has hired an expert attorney.

It shouldn’t be too hard to come to a conclusion about what happened in this case, though, because cameras were filming the whole time, so there’s visual evidence of everything that happened. DeMario is reportedly confident that the tapes will prove his innocence and that the hookup was consensual. TMZ also allegedly spoke with people who saw the video and claim Corinne appeared completely lucid and coherent, which her lawyer denied.

“If nothing inappropriate happened, why did production get shut down? Something serious clearly happened.” Marty Singer told the site. It looks like we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens next….

