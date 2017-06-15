Corinne Olympios ‘Rocked’ By ‘BIP’ Scandal — ‘Terrified Her Life Will Never Be The Same’

Corinne Olympios is known for her tough skin, but this ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal has completely ‘rocked’ her world for the worse. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the reality star is ‘terrified her life will never be the same.’

When Corinne Olympios, 24, signed up for Bachelor In Paradise season 4, she must have known that her life was going to change on some level. Perhaps she’ll meet the love of her life and get married, or maybe even sign another TV deal. The last thing she expected, however, was to wind up in the middle of an alleged sexual misconduct scandal with co-star DeMario Jackson, 30. Now, the poor girl is horrified that things will never go back to normal. “Corinne is worried about her future,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s terrified that her life will never be the same after what happened in Mexico.”

Hot on the heels of her unforgettable The Bachelor exit, the Florida-native had high hopes that she could really turn her reality television days into a long-lasting career — until now! “Corinne does not want to carry around the baggage of this drama and is afraid that her involvement in the incident may limit her future options, both personally and professionally,” the source continues. “The whole ordeal has rocked her to the core and she can’t wait for it all to be behind her.” The reality star bravely faced the music on June 14, admitting that this scandal is her “worst nightmare.”

Now that an official investigation has been launched, the fate of Bachelor In Paradise remains unknown. The hit ABC show may have another headache on their hands as Corinne “retained a group of professionals” and “hired an attorney” (in her words) to take the reigns. That being said, her contract with BIP may prevent her from suing even though she may have been too drunk to consent to the raunchy, pool-side hookup with DeMario on day one of production.

