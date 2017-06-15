Conor McGregor Will Come Out ‘Throwing Haymakers’ At Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has his work cut out for him in his first professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the UFC champ has a master plan to knock out Money early on in their epic megafight.

The sporting event of the year is going down on August 26, as MMA star Conor McGregor, 28, will lace up his boxing gloves to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr, who is coming out of retirement for the megafight. While he’s a champion in the UFC, this will be Conor’s very first match as a professional boxer, and his opponent is one of the greatest to ever step into the ring. Pretty Boy left boxing undefeated with a 49-0 record, so the Irish brawler will have to use every trick in the book to take down Floyd, who is heavily favored by oddsmakers. “Conor has a solid strategy and is confident he can knockout Floyd. Conor will be throwing haymakers as quick as possible in the fight, going for an early knockout. If Conor can get inside on Floyd, he can do some serious damage,” a UFC source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Conor feels like his only shot to win the big fight may be if he can knock Floyd out early in the first or second round. Conor knows Floyd has never been hit by anyone like him, but if he can’t get to him early, he may never be able to get close enough for a win,” our insider adds. The UFC lightweight champ definitely has the power and force behind his punches, and that’s all he’s going to have as a boxer. His entire skill set of MMA talents will be out of the question so Conor’s fists will be his only weapon.

This fight has been talked about for quite some time, and Floyd made it clear that he would come out of retirement for only one opponent — Conor. The Irishman took steps to make it happen, applying for a boxing license in California in Nov. 2016 and in Nevada this past May.

He went off on a rant about how he could take down Money back in March when he was ringside for pal Michael Conlan‘s pro boxing debut. “I’m going to step in there and shock the whole goddamn world. Trust me on that. Look me in the eyes, 28 years of age, confident as a motherf***er, long, rangy, dangerous with every hand. Trust me, I’m going to stop Floyd and you’re all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words.” Now he’s officially got the chance to prove his haters wrong, and both men are looking at $100 million paychecks for the big event.

