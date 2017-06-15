Cody Christian Promises ‘MTV Beach House’ Will Kick Off Summer 2017 Right

Who’s ready to party? HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Cody Christian on the set of ‘MTV Beach House’ on the Jersey Shore, and he gave us an exciting preview of the wild and crazy summer fun we’ll see!

Yes, you heard correctly: MTV is bringing back it’s iconic Beach House series for summer 2017! As if this exciting news wasn’t enough, the hosts of the show are some of your fave MTV stars including the hunky Cody Christian, 22, Girl Code‘s Nessa, 36, Wild ‘N Out‘s Chico Bean just to name a few. Don’t be jealous, but MTV invited HollywoodLife.com down to the Jersey Shore to check out the beach house, as well as interview Cody, Nessa and others before the show’s premiere on June 23. We even got a tour of the place, which included a heated rooftop pool, private beach, tattoo parlor, 3-story waterfall, and so much more. While chatting with Cody, he revealed he doesn’t exactly remember the original Beach House series, but that he’s sure this one will be just as epic as the OG.

The first thought comes to mind when he thinks ‘MTV Beach House’…

“I mean, I wasn’t alive. I feel weird saying this, but I wasn’t alive when this first surfaced. I don’t know when it actually debuted. But what I do think is good summer vibes, that good energy, like really kicking the summer off right. I feel like we accomplished that in a way, so I’m happy to be a part of it. I had a really good time, too, here. Putting everything on film and just being around the crowd. We have the show tonight which I think is gonna be dope, we have a lot of dope artists performing, people I’m actually a fan of. So I’m excited, I feel like this is… It’s weird because I’ve been working so much that it hasn’t felt like summer to me yet, but this feels like, whoa. It makes me go back to when I was kid, it was like the last day of school, like: Hey man, you’ve got a month and a half — go chill! That’s what this feels like for me.”

On what they filmed for the show’s revival…

“A lot of games, a lot of challenges. We just kinda give a dope tour throughout the house, just kind of bring people in for everyone who couldn’t be here. We wanna give them almost like this all-access experience like they are here partying with us and kicking the summer off. Events around the house, we have a lot of dope guests, celebrity guests, a lot of fun games that were being played. Challenges, relays, all that kind of stuff.”

On his co-hosts and celebrity guests…

“Nessa, she’s incredible. Chico Bean, he’s amazing. A couple other guys from ‘Wild’n Out’, they were here. So yeah it was a good crowd, good people.”

On enjoying the Jersey Shore…

“I stayed here last night. I enjoyed it, yeah. It was a very home-y hotel room. One thing that freaks me out a little bit is that it’s dead at night! Everything’s closed, there’s noise restrictions at like, 10pm. I feel like I’m living in like a city with HOA condo rules.”

On his favorite part filming ‘MTV Beach House’…

“I don’t think I’ve had it yet. I’m a big fan of live music so I’m excited for tonight. I’m excited just to be out in the nice weather. LA was getting a little too hot for me, so I like this chilly [weather]. Even though I’m a face I just kind of want to be vibing out to some music.”

On which performer he was most excited to see…

“This rapper named Kyle. I actually really like him. He has so many good songs, I think his flow is crazy, and that song ‘I Spy’ is amazing. It’s one of the catchiest songs I’ve ever heard.”

On what he’s got coming up next…

“I just finished up a movie called ‘Assassination Nation‘, which I’m really excited about. I think it’s an incredible story. Everyone involved on the creative side, producers, writer, director… everything is a complete package. I’m very, very excited for people to see this film. Probably more excited than I’ve been for any project I’ve done in the last two years. Maybe since like my first episode of ‘Teen Wolf’ when that actually premiered. But then other than that I’m just keeping busy, making moves. I’ve got a lot of stuff cooking right now. My team and I are always looking for the next film, the next opportunity. It’s gonna be a jam-packed year.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to see Cody rocking out at the MTV Beach House? Comment below, let us know!