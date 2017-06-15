Chris Brown Forced To Attend Batterer Intervention Program After Restraining Order — See Docs

Chris Brown can’t go near Karrueche Tran for five years. But there’s more — he’s also being forced to join a Batterer Intervention Program for an entire year! See the docs.

Once again, Chris Brown, 28, is dealing with the consequences of allegedly harming a woman. Karrueche Tran, 29, requested a restraining order against her ex on May 5, and on June 15, it was granted for 5 years. Chris must now stay 100 yards away from Kae, her home, and her workplace at all times. He can also not contact her directly or indirectly, harass her, or try to find out where she is located. That’s all standard stuff, but the violent reason behind her order request added another stipulation: Chris will have to complete 52 weeks of a Batterer Intervention Program. See the docs, here!

Chris has thirty days to enroll in the program after the order was filed. He’s also responsible for paying for it. Afterwards, he needs to prove that he completed the class to the court. Chris is also ordered to pay for Karrueche’s legal fees, which add up to $3500. A year in an anti-abuse program may seem harsh, but what Kae accused him of is really scary, so it’s probably for the best.

Karrueche revealed that Chris “punched” her in the stomach and attacked her friends during and after their relationship. Then, she shared the content of some horrifying texts he allegedly sent her. “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events,” he wrote. Things got even darker as well. “B*tch I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.” Sheesh.

