Jessica Simpson, Reese Witherspoon & 13 More Celebs With Kids Who Look Exactly Like Them

While it’s not unusual for kids to resemble their parents, when a celeb has a clone kid, it’s pretty wild to see! After all, similarities between famous rents & their lookalike offspring are nearly uncanny at times, we see you, Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe! Check out other twin pairs here — some are CRAZY!

Does anyone else do a double take when you see a pic of Reese Witherspoon, 41, with her daughter Ava Phillippe, 17? The Oscar winner’s daughter with Ryan Phillippe, 42, has her mom’s same sunny blonde locks, sweet smile, heart-shaped face, and gorgeous blue eyes. We cannot get enough of these two posing together! Another mother-daughter duo who happen to have blonde hair as well, are Jessica Simpson, 36, and Maxwell Drew Johnson, 5. Maxidrew, as Jessica affectionately calls her, is her mom’s mini-me on every level — even striking sassy poses for Jessica’s Instagram followers.

Katie Holmes, 38, and her daughter with Tom Cruise, 54, Suri Cruise, 11, are famous mother-daughter lookalikes. There’s no question they share the same raven-hued locks and sweet youthful face! But even better, they seem to have the cutest relationship! “It’s very important that I’m present and [Suri] has a stable, innocent childhood,” Katie told Town & Country magazine earlier this year. “I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.” Aw!

But it’s not just mothers and daughters who look like twins in Hollywood! We can’t over the strangely-similar resemblance between rapper/actor Ice Cube, 48, and his oldest son O’Shea Jackson Jr., 26. It’s no wonder O’Shea was chosen to play a young Ice in the 2015 box office hit Straight Outta Compton. I mean seriously, sometimes it’s hard to tell them apart!

Wheels up to Waco! ✈️#wheelsandheels #MAXIDREW (Ace was too shy for the pic 😉) A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Another super cute father-son duo is Justin Timberlake, 36, and his son Silas Timberlake, 2. But while little Silas shares DNA with both Justin and Jessica Biel, 35, the youngster definitely resembles the former boybander more. Our favorite is when the two wear complimenting beanies — SO adorable!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you amazed by how identical these kids are to their famous parents?