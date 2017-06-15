Brad Pitt Planning Epic Paintball War & More With Kids For Father’s Day

Turn that frown upside down! After a ‘challenging year,’ Brad Pitt is planning to spoil his kids on Father’s Day. He wants nothing more than to bond with his brood, so he’s planning an epic paintball war and more. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Brad Pitt, 53, is the coolest dad! To celebrate Father’s Day, Brad wants to spoil all of his kids, since they always keep a smile on his face. The War Machine actor and his family have endured a lot over the past year, especially considering his highly publicized split with Angelina Jolie, 42, so he’s finally ready to let loose with his loved ones. “Brad wants to spend Father’s Day just laughing and playing with his kids,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad loves getting his hands dirty with the kids and their best times together have been playing outside.”

“He’s planning a whole day of events including an epic paintball war and a skateboarding competition on their big ramp in the backyard,” our insider added. “He wants to cap it off by having the kids help out BBQing for dinner. Most of all he just wants to be surrounded by them this weekend after what was his most challenging year as a father and a man.” Brad has been looking happy, healthy and handsome recently, so he seems to be doing well!

Brad was all smiles at the NYC premiere of Okja on June 8. He suited up for the special occasion, having served as the executive producer for the film. Brad recently made an appearance on The Jim Jeffries Show, performing as a goofy weatherman. With his cheesy smile and newsy voice, he totally slayed! Brad last showed off his acting chops on June 1, after President Donald Trump, 71, withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.

Looking ahead, Brad and Angelina are both letting their careers take the back-burner, strategically deciding what they should fill their time with. As we previously reported, “The six kids are everything to [Brad and Angelina],” another Jolie-Pitt family insider told us. “They’re committed to giving them the best upbringing possible, and as normal a childhood as they can.”

