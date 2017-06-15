Bow Wow Finally Admits He Wasn’t On Private Jet After Challenge Goes Viral: I ‘Googled’ It

Bow Wow got caught in a major lie when he posted a photo of a private jet on Instagram last month…on the SAME day someone else photographed him flying in coach. Now, he’s finally coming clean about his real intention about the misleading pic.

Fans spent DAYS trolling Bow Wow on social media last month after they caught him totally lying about his mode of transportation to New York City! On May 8, the Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta star posted a photo to Instagram of a private jet with the caption, “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo.” However, it wasn’t long before someone proved the 30-year-old was NOT living the high life — a fan shared a pic of him sitting in coach on a regular flight that SAME day with the caption, “So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on instagram he posted a picture of a private jet.” Immediately, Twitter started freaking out and even got the hashtag #BowWowChallenge trending, where users shared photos of themselves pretending to be living luxuriously, too.

Bow Wow visited the HollywoodLife.com offices on May 10, and revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY that he felt he didn’t have to explain himself to the Internet.”If you know who you are, you’ve got nothing to prove,” he said. Now that the whole thing has blown over a bit, though, he’s finally revealing the truth. “I was kind of laughing with it because I never said I was on that specific plane,” he told TMZ. “I just say, ‘New York bound.'” He even admitted to searching the pic of the plane on Google, and was insistent that he wasn’t trying to be deceiving.

“I never said I was on the plane,” he repeated. “It’d be different if I said, ‘I’m pulling up to the jet. I’m about to take off for New York right now on the big boy plane with me and all my boys.’ But it was no different than a ‘mood’ picture, like when celebrities take a picture of something and write, ‘My mood.'” At least he’s owning up to it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bow Wow lying about the private jet situation?