9 TV Non-Biological Dads Who’ve Stepped Up For Their Kids

You don’t have to be a real dad to be a real dad — we’ve seen it time and time again on some of our favorite TV shows. In honor of Father’s Day, HollywoodLife.com has gathered a gallery of nine characters who really stepped up and made their non-biological family, just their family.

You’ve read the “Best TV Dads” stories, and many of these dads may have ended up on the list — regardless of the fact that they didn’t have to step up. Of course the one that comes to mind is Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher) in The O.C. who brought Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) into his family as a stranger, who then became family. He did legally adopt Ryan later on and he officially became a Cohen, but let’s be honest, he was a Cohen from the pilot.

Another non-dad Dad who we can’t help but highlight is Keith Scott (Craig Sheffer) who actually died before he had a child of his own thanks to his brother — he also basically raised that brother’s son on One Tree Hill. While Dan Scott (Paul Johansson) was too busy with his number one son, Keith took on the role of stand-in dad for Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray), being by his side his entire life, and being his guardian when his mother was gone. He also was planning to officially adopt Lucas, but again, died before that could become official.

However, there is one currently on TV that I know some may not think of: Miguel. Yes, he married his best friend’s wife after his best friend died (#RIPJack), but he also is one heck of step father/grandfather. We saw a glimpse of it in the scene with Kevin, and I have a feeling we’ll get much more next season.

HollywoodLifers, which is your favorite non-biological dad on TV? Make sure to click through our entire gallery here to see all our picks.