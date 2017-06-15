Bella Hadid Goes Braless & Frees The Nipple In Tight White Top: Will You Try The Trend?

No bra? No problem! Bella Hadid is a proud member of the bold and braless club…and it showed when she stepped out for dinner in NYC. Her empowering fashion choice is a major trend — but will you try it this summer?

The empowering ‘Free the Nipple’ campaign has gone from Instagram to the sidewalk as our fave stylish stars continue to go braless beneath their clothes. From semi-sheer silhouettes to tight tops and tank tops, it’s all about letting a little nip show — and Bella Hadid, 20, did just that when she stepped out in NYC on June 14 as she rocked a tight off-the-shoulder top with a pair of camouflage cargo pants and boots for dinner with her mom and sister at Nobu.

What once was thought of as a wardrobe malfunction is now a deliberate fashion choice that sends a strong message, and Bella isn’t alone. Everyone from Kendall and Kylie Jenner to Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, and Ariel Winter have decided to ditch their bras — the trend also proves to be a great way to highlight a nipple ring. In fact, Kendall has even opened up about why she loves the trend on her app when she said: “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” It’s simple as that!

While we’re all for the empowering message that’s behind the bold fashion move, it’s important to keep in mind that there’s a time and place to join the #FreeTheNipple movement and it isn’t always appropriate for every situation — we wouldn’t exercise our right to free the nipple in the office or when meeting your significant other’s family.

With so many sexy silhouettes in style there’s never been a better time to go braless, but will you? See how Bella rocked the trend above and let us know if you’re ditching your bra this summer.