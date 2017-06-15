Nick Viall: Why He’s Desperate To Avoid Talking About Corinne Olympios & ‘BIP’ Scandal

Nick Viall wants nothing to do with the controversy surrounding Corinne Olympios, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Why has he been trying to stay out of the ‘BIP’ scandal?

Nick Viall, 36, reportedly has been beyond relieved that he can stay out of the limelight when it comes to the drama engulfing Bachelor In Paradise. Corinne Olympios, 24 was a contestant on his season of The Bachelor. She has claimed she was too drunk to consent to a sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson while filming the franchise spinoff. Nick “is so happy that Dancing With The Stars is over because now he doesn’t have to talk about the Bachelor In Paradise scandal and Corinne,” a source close to him told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He is well aware that people would bring it up to him when he would have to do media for the show but now he can stay away from it as much as possible and address it on his own terms,” the insider explained. Nick did respond with brief and heartfelt reaction on Twitter. “Thoughts and Prayers for my bachelor family,” he wrote on Wednesday, June 14. Nick reportedly didn’t want to get too involved in the scandal and that his response wouldn’t create too many waves.

“He hopes when that happens it will be at a point where so much time has passed that nobody will care about his thoughts on the subject,” the source continued. “Because what it comes down to for him right now is as much as he respects what the Bachelor franchise has done for him, he wants to separate himself from it as much as possible and focus on his future both in his career and love life.” Nick has been enjoying his time off since Dancing ended to be with his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, 29.

Thoughts and Prayers for my bachelor family — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) June 15, 2017

You have probably heard about what’s been going on with Bachelor In Paradise, but just to recap. Production of the show was abruptly halted when a segment producer filed a formal complaint after seeing footage of Corinne and Demario that made her “uncomfortable.” An investigation has begun into what exactly took place. “We have become aware of the allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor of Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. said in a statement released on June 12. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.” A second producer reportedly filed a complaint on June 14, according to E! News.

Corinne has said, “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” in a statement on June 14. She has claimed that she was too drunk to consent to any sort of sexual encounter and has no memory of the night in question. She has reportedly hired entertainment lawyer Marty Singer to represent as DeMario lawyered up too. He promised to “be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

