Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Get Cute Coordinating Tattoos As Relationship Heats Up

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden have taken their relationship to the next level with adorable tattoos that proved how much they really love each other! You’ll positively swoon over their precious new ink!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden go together like peanut butter and…cheese? The 19 year-old stunning Modern Family star shared her new tattoos that she got with her boyfriend Levi, 29. “Peanut butter and cheese with my love,” she captioned one of her Snapchats that showed off her cheese ink on her finger that was coordinated with Levi’s peanut butter tattoo. That wasn’t even the only new body art they got together! Ariel and Levi both had one half of a red heart tattooed on the side of their hands.

The couple have only been together for eight months, but Ariel revealed that they have already started living together! “I bought my own house last year, which is really exciting for me,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 10. She and Levi already have the perfect system in place when it comes to who prepares the food in the house. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff and he’s great. I can bake a pie occasionally,” Ariel told the late night host. She joked that she was the queen of ordering in from Postmates! LOL!

Ariel and Levi looked totally infatuated with each other in a steaming photo she shared on her Instagram in Feb. Levi had her cuddled in his arms as they shared a kiss together, but it was her caption that absolutely melted our hearts! “Chickpea & Pinto Bean, #mcm,” she wrote beneath the photo. They gave each other nicknames! Chickpea and Pinto Bean have to got be two of the sweetest and most original couple names and we’re totally here for it!

