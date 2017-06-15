Is Amanda Seyfried Dreading Reuniting With Ex Dominic Cooper For ‘Mamma Mia’ Sequel?

There’s someone who isn’t excited about the new ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie, and it’s one of the film’s stars! Amanda Seyfried reportedly has some serious nerves over filming the sequel, because it means seeing ex Dominic Cooper!

Amanda Seyfried, 31, and Dominic Cooper, 39, were the hottest couple in Hollywood back in 2008, but their loving relationship unfortunately ended after two years together. The couple met as costars — and love interests — in the amazing Meryl Streep film adaptation of the movie Mamma Mia! and were inseparable. It’s understandable that they fell in love after playing an insanely happy couple about to get married! But their relationship fizzled when Dominic allegedly cheated on her with an ex. Not cool.

Now Amanda and Dominic have both signed on for the sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and she’s reportedly worried that things are going to get awkward. “[Dominic] was the love of her life and broke her heart,” an insider told Star magazine. “It took her forever to get over Dominic, so Amanda’s nervous to see him, but she is excited to show off how happy she is with [her husband] Thomas Sadoski.” The best revenge is living well! Amanda got married to her actor husband Thomas (Life in Pieces, The Slap, The Newsroom) earlier this year, and they had a daughter together in March 2017. She’s doing just fine scene years after her breakup with Dominic!

It’s understandable, though, to feel awkward around an ex, especially someone she considered one of your greatest loves. Seeing him again could bring up some old feelings, but Amanda’s so happy now! As for Dominic, he’s been with actress Ruth Negga (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Loving) since 2010, and he’s made some amazing career move. He’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe club after playing Howard Stark in both Captain America: The First Avenger and Agent Carter. They’re both going to be just fine filming this movie, we know it!

