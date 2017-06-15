Adele Emerges & Makes Appearance At Vigil For Grenfell Tower Victims After Horrific Fire

Adele made a low-key appearance at the vigil for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London on June 14, comforting grieving members of the community. The Grammy-winner was there as one of the bereaved, and not as a celebrity, much to their appreciation.

A massive vigil was held after the fire as victims, their loved ones, and supportive members of the community came together to honor those affected by the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower at the site where the tragedy unfurled. The building housed hundreds of apartments, and whole families are still unaccounted for after it was engulfed in flames. At this stage, 17 people have been confirmed dead, but Metropolitan police fear the death toll could rise to over 100. The shocking tragedy has deeply affected the people of London, including Adele, 29, who quietly came to the vigil with husband Simon Konecki.

Adele was seen walking through the crowd of crying grievers, hugging them and letting them cry on her shoulder. Though it’s hard to tell in the photos captured of her at the vigil, one fan (@FourMee) said that the singer was wearing an abaya, a modest caftan that are traditionally worn by some Muslim women. Her fans were grateful that she came to the vigil and didn’t make it a spectacle. She was truly there to grieve alongside them in the wake of this unfathomable tragedy. She offered her help to any victims who needed assistance after the fire and comforted them as much as she could.

“The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is,” a fan tweeted. “Adele literally went in person to the scene of a tragedy to ask if anyone needed help. She really has a beautiful soul,” wrote another. Both included heart emojis in their tweets.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with the victims of the Grenfell fire.