Zach & Tori Roloff’s Son Is 1 Month Old & Cuter Than Ever: He’s ‘Growing Like A Champ’

They grow up so fast! Zach & Tori Roloff welcomed their precious baby boy Jackson into the world 1 month ago, and he’s already a smiley, wide-eyed little guy! Sharing his milestone with fans, Tori gushed about their son, revealing his likes & dislikes while posting a brand-new, super adorable pic!

Zach Roloff, 27, and Tori Roloff, could not be more in love with their newborn son Jackson Kyle Roloff. Their first child was born on May 12, and on June 12, the Little People Big World stars shared their little boy’s one-month milestone with their fans via Instagram in the CUTEST way! “Jackson is one month old today!” Tori began her celebratory post, which featured a new pic of the infant wearing oversized overalls. “He is eating and growing like a champ.💪🏼 Loves watching soccer with daddy. ⚽️ Starting to find his voice. 🎤 Sleeps 5-6 hour stretches at night. 🙏🏼 Loves his Uncle Jacob. 💙.”

The new mom also shared her son’s dislikes, which includes having his diaper changed, and apparently he only “tolerates” bath time. “Love you so much Baby J! #zandtpartyofthree,” she concluded. In the precious photo, Jackson lays on a “birthday blanket” that’s bordered with numbers 1-12. On the blanket, the number one is circled, signifying the baby’s 1-month old. Pretty stinkin’ adorable, right?

Just like his dad, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism. Males who have achondroplasia are on average 4’4″ in height, and they have a normal lifespan. Babies, however, may have issues breathing and could experience delays in muscle development, according to the National Library of Medicine. And while Zach knows from experience that the genetic condition will make Jackson’s life a bit more challenging, he has high hopes for his son and doesn’t want to coddle him in any way.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach told People magazine after his son’s birth. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.” The soccer coach added, “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is.”

