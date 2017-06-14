3 Quick & Easy Workouts You Can Do At Home To Get Your Best Beach Body

Celebrity fitness trainer David Kirsch trains super fit celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Upton, and Heidi Klum, just to name a few and now he is sharing his top tips to get your beach ready.

Headed to the beach this weekend and not feeling your best? To get tight and toned in a short amount of time, there are some quick and easy tips that celeb trainer David Kirsch recommends for you to look and feel great. He says: “Tip 1: If you’ve only got a day to look bathing suit-ready, avoid all fruit and dairy and stick with water-based foods like cucumbers and asparagus, a natural diuretic.” Obviously, fruit should be a part of your every day diet, but cutting the sugar for a day will help you get your beach bod in check. Also, simply drinking water — up to an ounce per pound of body weight throughout the day — can actually HELP you lose water weight.

David is a trainer, so obviously he has some exercises for you as well! “Tip 2: If you are wearing a two piece and feeling anxious about showing your stomach, add in some focused ab exercises like stability ball hand-offs, scissors, and planks. Many people also swear by drinking green tea to blast belly fat.” Planks are seriously intense — they work your core as well as your arms. You can do them anywhere, anytime. I start to shake after about a minute but Cher says she can do a 5 minute plank — that’s why she looks so great! David also says: “Tip 3: Your glutes (butt muscles) are the biggest muscles in your body, so working them out is one of the best ways to burn calories — and prevent a saggy bikini-bottomed butt. Try my signature Sumo Lunge and Platypus Walk to work your butt and legs.”

I’ve actually taken a class with David and his workouts are no joke — the Sumo Lunge is “loved” by Heidi Klum and Kate Upton as a “butt-lifter and sculptor.” It consists of a roundhouse kick, a hip height side kick, and a frog jump into a squat. Do 15 reps on each side. Here’s how to do the Platypus Walk — start in a plié squat and then step forward and back. These moves seriously tone your butt and thighs!

