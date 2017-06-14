Steve Scalise: 5 Things To Know About The House Majority Whip Who Was Shot

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is fighting for his life after being shot during congressional baseball practice on June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia. Here are 5 key facts you need to know about Steve.

1. Steve Scalise, 51, was shot during baseball practice on June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia. Steve was on deck at a practice for the congressional baseball team when he was shot, Rep. Mo Brooks, 63, told CNN. He was reportedly shot in the hip and two Capitol Hill police agents were also shot. Fox News is reporting that Steve is expect to be OK. Alexandria police tweeted that they believe they have the suspect in custody.

2. He is the current United States House of Representatives Majority Whip. Steve, a Republican from Louisiana, was re-elected by his colleagues to serve as the Majority Whip for the 115th Congress in 2016. His job as majority whip is to assist leadership, mainly Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, in managing the Republican party’s legislative program in the House.

3. Steve is married and the father of 2 kids. His wife is named Jennifer. They have two children together — Madison and Harrison. The family lives in Jefferson, Louisiana.

4. Steve was one of the supports of President Trump’s travel ban. When Trump initially rolled out his executive order to ban entry to the United States to citizens of 7 predominantly Muslim countries in Jan. 31, Steve said, “It’s very prudent to say, ‘Let’s be careful about who comes into our country to make sure that they’re not terrorists.’”

5. He also represents the First Congressional District of Louisiana, which includes New Orleans. He has been in the position since 2008. He’s also a chairman of the Republican Study Committee and a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

