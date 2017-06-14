James T. Hodgkinson: 5 Things To Know About Trump-Hating Shooter In Virginia

It is suspected that James T. Hodgkinson is the man who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice on June 14, injuring House majority whip Steve Scalise and leaving two others in critical condition. Here’s everything you need to know about the alleged shooter.

Steve Scalise, the majority whip for the U.S. House of Representatives in Louisiana, was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the hip on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia on June 14. Steve and fellow GOP members were practicing for a charity baseball game, which was scheduled for June 15, when someone opened fire from behind the third base dugout. The suspected shooter, who police have identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, shot somewhere between 50 and 60 times before Capitol Police, who were on security detail at the field, returned fire, preventing a much more severe situation. Altogether, five people were shot, with two left in critical condition. Here are five facts about James.

1. He was not a fan of President Trump. James’ Facebook page is full of posts that are anti-Donald Trump, including one from March 22, which reads, “Trump is a traitor. Trump has destroyed our democracy. It’s time to destroy Trump & Co.” Before the shooting, a man also approached congressmen in the parking lot and asked whether or not it was the Republican (like Trump) or Democratic team practicing. Although it hasn’t been confirmed that this man was the shooter, the shots were fired at the Republican team baseball players just minutes after the questions were asked.

2. However, he also didn’t support Hillary Clinton. Although was a Trump hater, he wasn’t team-Hillary Clinton, either. Actually, James was a supporter of Bernie Sanders, who lost the Democratic nomination for president to Hillary in 2016. He even helped with Bernie’s campaigning.

3. He was taken into custody by the police. Police apprehended James after reportedly stopping his shots by returning with fire of their own. His motive for the shooting is still unclear. James was taken to George Washington Hospital and President Trump confirmed he died upon arrival.

Gunman in Va. shooting identified as James Hodgkinson, of Illinois – @PeteWilliamsNBC https://t.co/cMVmmDoaLI — Jason Calabretta (@JasonCalabretta) June 14, 2017

4. He’s from Illinois and owns a business. James is from Belleville, Illinois and owns a home inspection business. However, his license for the business expired in November and has not been renewed.

5. He’s had trouble with the law before. James was charged with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle in April 2006. The charges were eventually dismissed.

