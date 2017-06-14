Christian Guardino: 5 Things About Incredible ‘AGT’ Singer, 16, Who Got The Golden Buzzer

Christian Guardino stole our hearts with his incredible performance of ‘Who’s Lovin’ You’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’. He was so great that he got the Golden Buzzer! Learn more about the inspirational singer here!

1. He was cured of blindness

Before performing his Golden Buzzer-worthy song, Christian Guardino, 16, and his mother, Elizabeth, talked about his remarkable journey. Christian was born with a retinal disease called Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), which made him blind for the majority of his life. From the moment he began walking, he needed a cane and his mother’s support to help him navigate the world. But after receiving gene therapy treatment in 2012, when he was just 12 years old, Christian was cured of his blindness. Just three days after his first treatment in NYC, he was able to see clearly.

“It happened so fast,” Elizabeth told National Geographic in 2016. “I went from wondering if my son would ever know what I looked like to … well, this,” she said, gesturing at Christian walking around easily without her or his cane. “It’s like a miracle.”

2. He won the “Amateur Night at The Apollo Stars of Tomorrow” competition

At just 14, Christian took home the grand prize at the “Amateur Night at The Apollo Stars of Tomorrow” competition. The annual event is incredibly prestigious, and he was crowned winner in 2014. He also appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo” in 2016, as well as the The New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Ceremony along with The Apollo representatives the same year.

3. He performed for Michelle Obama

Christian had the honor of performing for Michelle Obama at her “Fit 2 Celebrate Gala” in November 2016 in Washington, DC. At the event, he got to sing a duet, “No Air”, with Jordin Sparks!

4. He’s from Long Island, NY

Christian sang the national anthem before the NY Islanders playoff 2016 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn. Hometown pride!

5. He told Howie Mandel that his biggest wish was to get the Golden Buzzer

After his powerhouse performance of “Who’s Lovin’ You” on the June 13 episode of America’s Got Talent, judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell raved over Christian. “You were like a little mouse that turned into a lion. You are one of my favorite contestants I’ve seen this year. Not only in terms of your voice. I just like you. There’s something about you, and it’s just the best possible feeling when we meet someone like you,” Simon said. Howie asked Christian what he wanted most in the world, and Christian said it was the Golden Buzzer. Howie delivered, making him the third contestant to get it this season!

