Austin Jones: 5 Things To Know About The YouTube Star Charged For Child Porn

You might know Austin Jones for his insanely popular YouTube channel, but the viral star was shockingly arrested on child porn charges! We’ve got everything to know about the disturbing case here.

Austin Jones was a major YouTube celebrity, but the 24 year-old was placed under arrest on Monday, June 12 at the Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on two charges of child pornography! A lot of young girls were serious fans of his videos so this whole thing was totally creepy. He had over 500,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels who loved his acapella solos of hit songs. We’ve gathered up the five things you have to know about Austin and this horrific case here.

1. He’s been charged with two counts of production of child pornography.

Austin was arrested on Monday, June 12 and was brought into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago on Tuesday, June 13. He wore an orange jail outfit and ankle chains and looked “scared and timid,” according to The Chicago Sun Times. He could go to prison for at least 15 years. The judge is expected to rule if Austin should remain in federal custody on Wednesday, June 14. The prosecution argued that he was a “risk to the community and there’s a danger he’ll flee.”

2. Austin was allegedly communicated inappropriately with two underage girls.

He allegedly chatted with two underage girls in August 2016 and May 2017 over Facebook and iMessage, according to court documents obtained by E! News. One of the girls allegedly told Austin she was “only 14” and his biggest fan. The YouTube sensation disturbingly told her to “prove it.” He allegedly directed one of the girls on what he’d like her to wear and how to dance. He creepily explained how she should position the camera “so I can see you from head to toe.” If that wasn’t awful enough, federal agents said that one girl sent him a total of 25 videos and 8 of them were sexually explicit. Austin allegedly admitted what he had done in a recorded interview with Homeland Security Investigations’ Child Exploitation Investigations Unit at Chicago O’Hare airport after his arrest, according to the documents.

3. Most of Austin’s fan were young girls.

Austin had an enormous following on YouTube and social media. He sang covers of popular songs from artists like Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots that attracted a lot of adolescent girls to become fans. His Instagram followers numbered over 300,000 and he had over 24 million views on his YouTube channel! Austin released his own EP We’ll Fall Together in 2014 and had recently been to Poland as part of a music tour before his arrest.

4. This was not the first time Austin has gotten into serious trouble.

The Internet star had to issue a major apology in 2015 after it was shockingly revealed Austin had lied about how old he was to get young girls to send him “twerking” videos! “I’d have conversations online with girls that would involve me asking them to create a video of themselves twerking. Sometimes I’d make videos of myself doing some twerk moves in return. Here’s the truth: I NEVER asked them to do anything more than send a twerking video. Nothing EVER went beyond that,” he said in a statement on Facebook. He explained that he was in therapy “seeking help to discover why I communicated with my fans in a way that I have come to fully realize was not appropriate.” Austin added, “to anyone that I have made feel uncomfortable or awkward, I am deeply sorry for the hurt and shame I may have caused you.”

5. Austin might have to pay for his own lawyer.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Mason told Austin that he would have to pay for his own attorney during a court hearing. He had not hired one as of Tuesday night and is expected to enter a plea later.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by this news? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!