Snakehips: Get To Know The Electronic Duo Set To Slay The Stage At Firefly Music Festival

Here’s a short story — Two strangers meet in a bar in Hong Kong; They start talking and the next thing you know, they’re making hits for The Chainsmokers, Zayn Malik, 24, Chance The Rapper, 24, and more of music’s biggest names. Do you believe us? — Well, you should, because HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY hung out with James Carter and Oliver Lee — the pair of London natives who make up Snakehips. The electronic duo are set to hit the stage at Firefly Music Festival this weekend [June 18] and we’ve got the latest scoop on the guys!

We met James and Oliver at Sixty Hotel LES [May 31], where they had a gig on the Tiki Tabu Rooftop Bar with Malibu Rum.

But, seriously, the duo are super busy playing festivals all over the globe and they actually just dropped new music on June 2. Snakehips released a new song, with Elhae, Dram and H.E.R., titled, “Right Now.” And, the guys told us that there’s a lot more music to come, with some very familiar faces! While we couldn’t get any names out of the guys, we did get a lot more, below!

Where did the name “Snakehips” come from? — [Oliver] “Years ago, I used to have this pair of Levi’s that were tight. I used to pull them up super high and do this dance move when I was out with my friends. Then I used to be like, ‘Meet my friend, Snakehips.’ And, my friends just started calling me ‘Snakehips.'”

How did you guys meet? — [James] “We were out in Hong Kong with separate people; we didn’t know each other. Then we met at some bar and just started talking. We realized we were on the same flight back to London and decided to just get started working on music when we got home.” And, the rest is history. [Oliver] “We bonded over our love for Ja Rule [41] and Ashanti [36].” [James] “We get along so well. It’s been one of those harmonious relationships that just blossoms into something beautiful… I’ve never had this with another person [being best friends].”

How do you make your collaborations happen? — First, there’s choosing the right candidate for their song. [Oliver] “When you write something, you can always visualize who would sound really cool on the song. And, if it’s someone that we’ve been fans of for a while, we’ll be like, ‘Oh this would sound cool if Chance The Rapper was on it or whoever’ And, then it kind of worked out [with him]!” As for how they actually lock in the collabs? — Twitter. If the guys like an artist, most of the time, they will tweet them to reach out, and that’s it. Talk about star power?!

What’s the one thing you have to do before creating new music? — Both of the guys took the stage with this one — “We watch kung-foo movies. All Jackie Chan movies and Jet Lee. It’s just because it’s bada–!”

What sets you apart from the rest? — [James] “We just do whatever we want. We have an artistic license. There’s no genre that we’re really attached too.” [Oliver] “We just try to make the songs stand out, no matter what the sound. It’s all about the songwriting.” The duo are actually producers of several different sounds, including rap, electronic, and a little R&B.

Snakehips, who hope to one day collaborate with top artists, such as, Nas, The Weeknd, 27, and Beyonce, 35, first gained major notoriety in 2015. The guys dropped their debut EP, Forever, Pt. 2, to rave reviews. Then, followed the hit that made them a big time name — “All My Friends,” which featured Chance the Rapper and Tinashe, 24. The track, released in Oct. 2015, was a worldwide hit, which brought in big numbers in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. “All My Friends” actually hit the UK’s Top Five of the nations’ singles charts. Straight off the heels of that hit, they released “Don’t Leave,” a collaboration with MØ, in Jan. 2017. And, the rest has been blissful history. Be sure to catch these guys in a city near you — Get more info, here!

