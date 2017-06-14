Virginia Shooting: Watch The Terrifying Moment Gunman Opens Fire On Congressmen

Graphic new video shows the horrific moment James T. Hodgkinson shot down Majority Whip Steve Scalise, as well as four others on a baseball field in Virginia. Watch at your own risk.

An intense new video from the scene where Steve Scalise, 51, was gunned down by an anti-Trump shooter. The video, which you can watch above, was EXCLUSIVELY obtained by the New York Post just hours after the shooting occurred on Wednesday, June 14. A witness to the terrifying event took video on his cell phone while laying on the ground at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, and it’s very difficult to watch. Although you can’t see anyone being shot, the video shows people running for their lives as the police try to apprehend the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson. “Do we know where he’s at?” the man filming asks the people around him. “He’s behind home plate,” another man responds.

As the video continues, the man filming asks if the man shot in the field is okay. “Is anyone talking to him?” the man asks, though he’s too far to communicate with the victim himself. A moment later there is more gunfire and then you hear what we can only assume are police officers demanding someone “stay down”. It’s unclear if they are speaking to a victim or the suspect. They tell the person over and over again to stay down, but then more gunfire rings out. Eventually the gunfire stops and you can hear more and more sirens as they arrive to the field. Before the video ends, you can see the victim in the field has a team of people around him. Again, it’s unclear exactly who is laying on the field in this video.

