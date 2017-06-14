New bod, who dis? Tiny shared a video on Instagram on June 13 of herself boxing her heart out, revealing that she’s trying to get in shape by her birthday on July 14. Watch and find out about her rigorous workout routine right here!

Tiny, 41,is definitely showing T.I., 36, what he’s missing in this hot new workout video. “Sorry..Day 2 with my trainer @iamthekingoffitness working on my birthday body. July baby 7/14 [cancer sign emoji] season coming,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging her trainer Kory Phillips. Watch the video of Tiny boxing with all of her might above, and we’re sure we’re not alone in suddenly wanting to go and punch something!

The singer also shared a hot video of herself strutting around in a sexy yellow dress, showing off her hard work. “Spreading love on this beautiful day! Day 1 with @iamthekingoffitness going in..Beast mode! Birthday coming.. July Baby Gang!! 7/14,” she wrote on June 12. Love it!

Speaking of birthdays, Tiny and T.I’s adorable son Major just turned nine on May 16, and the couple was able to put aside the divorce drama for a minute to celebrate with their boy. We’d definitely be shocked if T.I. were to participate in any of Tiny’s birthday festivities, but on the other hand, Tiny has been sending mixed messages about their relationship status. “Some weeks we’re on and some we’re off,” she shared in a recent interview. “We’ve been together for a long time, and it’s still just a lot of love there, you know. I stress that and I say that all the time because it’s true.” Killing us here, Tiny! Either way, we’ll keep you posted on her b-day plans.

