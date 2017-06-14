Tiny Driving T.I. ‘Crazy’ Jealous Over Her Hot New Personal Trainer: He’s ‘Having A Meltdown

It’s been months since T.I. and Tiny split, but that doesn’t mean the rapper has stopped caring about what’s going on in his ex’s life. Now, Tiny has a brand new trainer helping her get into shape, and T.I. is going crazy with jealousy over it, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

With her birthday month coming up, Tiny, 41, has been hitting the gym hard, and she’s been working with a hot personal trainer named Kory Phillips to get her body in tip-top shape. She’s been sharing videos of their workouts on Instagram, and naturally, her ex, T.I., 36, has caught wind of the training sessions. “It’s driving him crazy with jealousy,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s been sending Tiny messages questioning her about this guy. He’s having a meltdown. It’s not a big shock that he’s upset, though — he has a very jealous streak when it comes to Tiny.”

T.I. and Tiny split back in December, so he obviously has no right to give input on who she spends her time with (unless it’s affecting their kids, of course). Plus, he’s the one who actually moved on from the relationship first — he started seeing Bernice Burgos not long after Tiny filed for divorce. However, recently Bernice hinted on Instagram that things were SO over between her and the rapper. “A n***a will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy,” she posted on the social media site. “Is that true fellas? Whether it’s a celebrity or regular female, I need answers.”

Meanwhile, T.I. and Tiny’s divorce still hasn’t been finalized. They do have three kids together, after all, so this process isn’t entirely cut and dry. When it comes to the children, the exes seem to be remaining cordial, and have even spent time together as a family in the months since the split. However, it’s pretty clear there’s some animosity between them that needs to be worked out…

