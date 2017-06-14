Milo Ventimiglia Admits He Stresses Over Emmys Buzz: ‘I’m Nervous In The Spotlight’

We all know that ‘This is Us’ is deserving of many awards, but for Milo Ventimiglia, it’s all about the people he works with. The actor spoke exclusively with HollywoodLife.com and revealed how he feels when people say the E-word.

“You know, in a small way for me, my award and reward is showing up and doing the job. That is what I love doing,” Milo Ventimiglia, 39, told HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview when asked about the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards; voting just began this week and the nominees will be revealed on July 13. “I’m nervous in the spotlight, so my comfort space is the work and being on set. I am always grateful to be in the discussion, but at the same time I just love being on set — that’s why I do it.”

Creator Dan Fogelman is in the same boat when it comes to the Emmys — it’s more about the people doing the show, and the fans watching. “My pitch to Emmy voters is that I don’t really have a pitch,” he told our sister site, Deadline. “We’re thrilled to be in the conversation, we’re thrilled people dig the show, and I’d be thrilled to see our actors get recognized because they’re spectacular and also happen to be really nice people. Beyond that, if people watch the show, and like it, and wanted to vote for it, I certainly won’t stop them.”

Season two begins filming in July, and we have a feeling fans are counting down the days. “For me the most surprising thing still is the ripple effect of what the show is doing,” Milo told us. “We ended the season last year only truly knowing these characters for 18 hours, that is all we have known them for, but it has continued to grow and peek people’s interests and theories — from how Jack died to what are Beth and Randall going to be up to, to is Kevin going to make it with Sophie. And my God, are Toby and Kate ever going to get married? What’s their love story? I appreciate that they are still embracing the show and are looking forward to the show coming back.”

And for those wondering, yes, Dan confirms, we will find out how Jack dies in season two. HollywoodLifers, do you think This is Us will be nominated?