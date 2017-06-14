Alcohol Awareness: How To Stay Safe & Enjoy Drinking At Summer Pool Parties — Expert Speaks

An alleged drunken hookup scandal has put ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ on hold, but that shouldn’t stop you from having fun this summer. An expert EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com how fans can drink and party responsibly during this hot season.

The Bachelor In Paradise scandal involving DeMario Jackson, 30, and Corrine Olympios, 24, may have people reconsidering their summer plans, as DeMario has been accused of taking advantage of Corrine after she was reportedly incredibly drunk. While the BiP controversy continues to unfold, fans should take some extra precautions whenever they decide to pop open a cold one while partying this summer. “If you do not already know how heat, fatigue effect your body when you add alcohol, avoid alcohol while in the water in the summer,” Doug Caine, an alcohol and addiction expert EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“The same way a diabetic should avoid chocolate cake,” Doug of SoberChampion.com tells HollywoodLife.com, “somebody who doesn’t know how his or her body processes alcohol in specific conditions, he or she should wait until they have experimented with taking the drug alcohol in those conditions.” Basically, take it easy and don’t go overboard. The cast of Bachelor In Paradise season 4 was reportedly drinking heavily on the first day of production. Despite drunken hookups reportedly “go on all the time” during this show, this alleged incident went too far.

“I advise that, alcohol is a drug,” Doug further tells HollywoodLifers. “If you are going to experiment with the drug, do so with friends in a safe environment. That way, you can make informed safe decisions about alcohol after you have the information you need. Most people don’t assemble the information that they need.” So, make sure your besties are nearby to watch your back if you booze it up during a pool party, barbecue or late-night dance party. Sounds like a safe way to have a great time during the summer.

Supposedly, Connie is pissed that the producers of Bachelor In Paradise didn’t have her back and step in to stop the alleged hookup between her and DeMario from going down. She reportedly doesn’t remember a single moment from the alleged night, and was shown footage of the reported incident afterward. A former producer of the Bachelor franchise said that while these kinds of drunken hookups are frequent, the producers do step in when a contestant has had too much to drink. So far, no legal action has been taken but DeMario has lawyered up after the accusations he took advantage of a drunk woman.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to lay off the booze during the summer after this Bachelor In Paradise scandal?