Steve Scalise: House Majority Whip & Aides Shot During Baseball Practice In Virginia

Steve Scalise, who is the United States House Of Representatives majority whip in Louisiana, was shot while playing baseball in Virginia on June 14. At least five aides were also reportedly hit in the shooting.

“House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, aides shot at baseball practice in Virginia,” Fox News tweeted on June 14. Steve was among a reported six people shot at Eugene Simpson Baseball Field in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria while practicing for a baseball game. The Republican congressman, who is the majority whip for Louisiana’s 1st congressional district, was hit in the hip while on the field, and one of his aides was hit in the chest, Fox confirms. Scalise is in “stable condition,” and the Alexandria Police confirmed on Twitter that the suspected shooter was “in custody and not a threat.” Capitol Police reportedly shot the suspect, and Sen. Rand Paul revealed to MSNBC that, had police not been there, “it would have been a massacre.”

A fellow representative who was at the baseball practice when the shooting happened confirmed that he was not injured, but that the gunman fired 50+ shots with a rifle from behind the dugout before he was apprehended. The rep believed five or more people were hit. “Behind third base, I see a rifle,” Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN. “I hear Steve Scalise over near 2nd base scream.” Rep. Ron DeSantis was leaving the field when a man approached him and asked whether it as the Republicans or Democrats practicing. Three minutes later, around 7:15 a.m., the shooting began, according to Fox News.

The President and Vice President were made aware of the situation, which happened about ten miles from the White House, shortly after police were called to the scene. “Both @POTUS and @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia,” Sean Spicer tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”

UPDATE: At 8:50 a.m., Donald Trump took to Twitter to give an update on Steve’s condition. “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover,” he revealed. He is reportedly undergoing surgery for a hip wound, according to Fox News.

Steve and his GOP team members were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which is scheduled to take place on June 15 in Washington D.C. Scalise has served in Louisiana’s congress since 2008 and was elected as the majority whip in 2014. He is married with two children. The names of the other victims have not been released.

