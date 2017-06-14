Steve Scalise’s Shooter ID’d: James T. Hodgkinson Carried Out Attack On House Majority Whip

A gunman opened fire on June 14 near a baseball field in Virginia, injuring six people – including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise – in a vicious attack. Now, the authorities have identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson.

James T. Hodgkinson, 66, has been named as the perpetrator behind the unthinkable attack at the Eugene Simpson Baseball Field in the Dell Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. The June 14 attack left a reported five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, 51, injured. Thankfully, despite the shocking nature of this shooting, there were no immediate fatalities reported. The shooter was quickly apprehended by authorities and taken to a nearby hospital, according to CNN. The officials had a tentative ID on the alleged assailant, but waited until they could confirm it before releasing the name to the public.

Steve was hit in the hip while he was on the field as he played an early-morning game of baseball. He was practicing with the GOP congressional team before he took a bullet to the side. He, along with his aides and fellow Congressperson Rep. Mo Brooks, 63, were hoping to enjoy some of “America’s favorite pastime” when a gunman reportedly fired 50-plus shots with a rifle from behind the dugout. Capitol Police, part of the security detail protecting these members of Congress, returned fire and were able to stop this attack from becoming a bloodbath.

“50 [shots] would be understatement, I’m quite sure,” Senator Jeff Flake, 54, told CNN. He and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, 58, who is a doctor, rushed to Steve’s side, applying first aid to his wound. Steve never lost consciousness and was ”coherent the whole time.” Steve reportedly dragged himself roughly 15 yards away from second base after he was shot and kept himself to the ground until the shooter could be apprehended. Senator Flake said that two members of Steve’s security detail were wounded in the attack and that another person was hit in the chest. The rifle-wielding shooter began firing at 7:09 A.M. ET, according to the New York Post. The alleged gunman reportedly asked bystanders whether or not the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats, a source tells the Post. It seems that this means the gunman was intentionally targeting the GOP, and that this attack was not just a senseless act of violence.

JUST IN: Alexandria, Va., shooter has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, law enforcement confirms — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been shot in Virginia https://t.co/Tts6zVHevV pic.twitter.com/JMdI1KhPnq — TIME (@TIME) June 14, 2017

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

“I saw [the shooter] for a second or two,” Rep. Mo Brooks said, describing the shooter as a “white male.” The alleged attacker didn’t say anything, Rep. Books said. The Alabama representative added that the “gun was a semiautomatic. [The shooter] continued to fire at different people. You can imagine, all the people on the field scatter(ed).” Steve, a Republican from Louisiana, becomes the first member of Congress to be shot since former Rep. Gabby Giffords, 47, survived an attack by Jared Lee Loughner in 2011.

