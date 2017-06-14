Selena Gomez is taking up not a fraction, but all of our minds! This new visual for her single ‘Bad Liar’ is a total hoot, as Selena dons various disguises to play a male professor, student, the student’s mom AND her gym teacher…watch the crazy video here!

Selena Gomez, 24, is definitely taking a new creative approach to her music, and we’re loving it. She dropped a visual for her hit “Bad Liar” today, June 13, and she killed it, if you ask us. We’ve got serious Wizards of Waverly Place vibes from the school-themed video — especially when it cuts to her as a student! Watch the “film,” which was written and directed by Jesse Peretz, above, and we’re sure you’ll be impressed at how Sel plays all of the characters at once. As one fan put it: “That moment when Selena Gomez is flirting with Selena Gomez…” Also, did anyone else’s jaw drop at the fact that Selena’s dad (also played by Selena) is cheating on her mom (Selena gain) with the gym teacher (Selena) who she’s in love with?

The “Same Old Love” singer teased the video on social media just a few days before it debuted, sharing an artsy poster with her pixelated face on June 12. We certainly didn’t expect the video would be anything close to this, and it exceeded our wildest dreams! Of course, a small part of us was hoping that her boyfriend The Weeknd would make an appearance, but we’re head over heels for this “Bad Liar” film anyway. It’s basically The Parent Trap, right?

Whether you like the video or not, you have to admit that “Bad Liar” is an awesome track. With a co-write by “Issues” singer Julia Michaels, longtime Britney Spears collaborator Justin Tranter, and producer Ian Kirkpatrick, it’s just too big to fail! We’ll definitely be listening to it all summer long.

#Badliar – a film A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

