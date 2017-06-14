Selena Gomez Will Miss The Weeknd ‘Like Crazy’ During His Extended Tour — Is She Trying To Join Him?

Few couples are as adorable as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, which is why we HATE it when they are apart — but not as much as they do! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Selena is not looking forward to missing The Weeknd while he’s gone all year on tour!

“Selena [Gomez] is kinda sad that Abel [Tesfaye] is on tour now for the rest of the year, but she, obviously, understands it’s an essential part of being a hugely successful music star,” an insider close to Selena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the songstress’ feelings about her beau The Weeknd‘s busy schedule. “She’s going to miss him like crazy, but will be joining him on tour as much as possible, and when they’re not together physically, they FaceTime every day without fail.”

Now that kind of commitment is exactly what makes the “Hands To Myself” songstress and her “Secrets” singer beau absolute couple goals. Making sure you connect with your bae no matter where you two are is so important for a healthy relationship, especially if one of you is gonna be away from home for a long time! Click here to see pics of Selena and The Weeknd.

“They’ve become ridiculously close, and they’re best friends as well as lovers, so it’s like Selena’s right arm has been torn off while Abel’s away — like she’s not complete,” the source continued. “But Abel always makes sure to let Selena know how special she is to him. He will send her flowers and gifts, sweet loving emails, and funny cute postcards from wherever he is in the world. They are such an adorable couple and really madly in love.”

