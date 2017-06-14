Selena Gomez Rocks Blonde Farrah Fawcett-Inspired Wig In ‘Bad Liar’ Video

Selena, is that you? Selena Gomez is channeling ’70s icon Farrah Fawcett with a blonde, feathered hairstyle in her new music video for ‘Bad Liar’. Tell us what you think of this new look!

Selena Gomez, 24, released her ‘”Bad Liar” music video on June 14 and in the video, she plays a bunch of characters, all with very different beauty looks. She promoted the video on her Instagram as “a film” starring Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez, and Selena Gomez. She wrote in a series of Instagram stories, “Let’s get weird tomorrow… like tomorrow morning…cause legit I’m the worst liar. Feel like there’s 4 of me. Such a bad joke but you’ll get it when you see it.” We are so excited for this music video because it’s been a while since Selena released one! We can’t wait to hear more of her new music!

“You know what’s crazy is that I actually took some time off last year. There was a lot happening in my personal life and I think, creatively, I felt a little stumped,” Selena told iHeartRadio. “And when I went into the studio, I’ve been recording for about a year, and writing and working on new music, and we had ‘Bad Liar’ for about a year. And it was more about just the timing of where I was, and what I wanted my music to sound like, and how I wanted it to feel different and separate from everything else.” Even though Bad Liar is about a new relationship, Selena was single when she was working on it!

“I was very much single when I was working on the song, and I think I was missing that feeling. It’s a story. It starts off telling exactly what you feel when you’re in that initial rush of being into someone, and I think that that feeling is something that I’ve always been a sucker for. So, I just think it’s addicting, and it’s beautiful, and it’s complicated, and I loved that.” See more pics of Selena in the “Bad Liar” music video in the gallery attached!

