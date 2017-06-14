Selena Gomez’s New Video Is Hilarious & Fans Are Living For It

Fans (us included) are absolutely obsessed with the new video for Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’! Selena kills it while playing every single role in the hilarious film, and her fans couldn’t stop freaking out about it on Twitter!

Talk about the role(s) of a lifetime! Selena Gomez, 24, is an extremely talented actress, but who knew she was so versatile? The music video for the first single off her new album, “Bad Liar” is a bonafide masterpiece, in which she dons disguises to play every key role. The premise is that a girl (Selena) finds out her dad (Selena) is cheating on her mother (Selena) with her gym teacher (Selena again). Oh, and the actual Selena loves the gym teacher, too. It’s confusing, but totally awesome.

The Selenators were out in full force just moments after the video dropped, raving on Twitter about how hilarious it is. A lot of people couldn’t get over the fact that they saw Selena flirting with herself. Even with those terrible wigs and that massive mustache, there’s no hiding that it was two beautiful Selenas trying to make out with each other. “Hottest couple of the year: Selena Gomez and Selena Gomez”, one fan tweeted. One fan tried to explain the premise of the video in plain terms. “What’s Bad Liar MV about? Selena Gomez being in love with Selena Gomez while Selena Gomez secretly loves Selena Gomez too”.

Someone else equated the music video with the show Orphan Black, in which one woman plays eight different roles as clones. Should “Bad Liar” be turned into a series? We’d watch it! Just take a look at some of the amazing tweets her fans sent after seeing “Bad Liar”:

SELENA GOMEZ IS FLIRTING WITH SELENA GOMEZ WHILE SELENA GOMEZ IS ADMIRING SELENA GOMEZ FROM AFAR OMG I CANT WAIT — b (@selsmysunshinee) June 14, 2017

That moment when Selena Gomez is flirting with Selena Gomez…#badliarfilm pic.twitter.com/V7YfrXXV2z — ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@seleneuphoria) June 14, 2017

Selena Gomez man edition. She still looks so good pic.twitter.com/oDJvor1SvZ — denn (@selenasloud) June 14, 2017

Hottest couple of the year: Selena Gomez and Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/MCzQD7Vkxd — ️ (@selenarevivals) June 14, 2017

Selena Gomez is immortal and does not age: a fact. pic.twitter.com/oCkoP2BwEC — ️ (@selenarevivals) June 14, 2017

"what's Bad Liar MV about?"

"Selena Gomez being in love with Selena Gomez while Selena Gomez secretly loves Selena Gomez too" pic.twitter.com/ZA19IfwDUg — céline (@ImTeamGomez) June 14, 2017

I didn't thought I needed Selena Gomez playing basketball until now. #badliarfilm pic.twitter.com/R88McCyHjo — ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@seleneuphoria) June 14, 2017

