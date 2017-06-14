UPS Shooting: Gunman Kills 3 Before Committing Suicide In San Francisco

Yet another tragic shooting has occurred on June 14. Just hours after Congressman Steve Scalise was shot in Virginia, a gunman opened fire in a UPS facility in San Francisco. Three people were killed before the attacked committed suicide.

More tragedy on June 14. A gunman walked into a UPS packing, sorting, and delivery facility and opened fire, leaving three people dead in his wake. Eventually he turned the gun on himself, committing suicide, Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin told CNN. Two other victims were injured, but survived. Police were called at 8:55 am local time, and rushed to the scene to discover that the shooter was still there. As soon as they found him, he “put the gun to his head and immediately discharged the weapon.” He was armed with an assault pistol.

The shooter was apparently wearing a UPS uniform at the time of the attack, but police have yet to confirm whether or not he was an employee of the company. However, UPS released a statement saying “UPS confirms there was a shooting incident involving six employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning,” so it seems as though he was. Police do not believe that this was an act of terrorism at this point. Police were quickly able to secure the building, but continued to sweep for more victims or witnesses. One man, Antonio Salic, was working across the street at the time of the shooting, and told CNN “suddenly I heard shots and I peeked out the window,” he said. “I saw people getting out (of the building), and they were wounded. A lot of people were running.” He explained that workers were standing on the roof with their hands up, as well. “Police approached and they were taken to a safe place.”

UPS sent their condolences to the victims and their families, saying “the company is saddened and deeply concerned about affected employees, family members and the community we share. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this incident. To assist our employees during this time, UPS has made professional counseling available.”

The devastating shooting comes just hours after another man, James T. Hodgkinson, attacked a bunch of Congressman enjoying a baseball game in Virginia. House Whip Steve Scalise was among those injured, and it in serious condition at the hospital.

