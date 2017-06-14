Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Share 1st Pic Of Adorable Baby Son Caiden

What a cutie! Ryan Lochte is officially the father of a precious baby boy — and he’s finally shared his newborn son, Caiden Zane, with the world. Seriously, the infant, whom the Olympic swimmer shares with his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid, is absolutely perfect! See him here.

Ryan Lochte, 32, is finally a father, and his newborn baby boy, Caiden Zane Lochte, is beyond adorable! Ryan and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid, 25, welcomed baby Lochte on June 8, and we just love how the two have already shared a photo of their bundle of joy — WHAT a sweetie, right? Ryan and Kayla gave fans a first look in US Weekly magazine’s latest edition, which hit stands on June 14, and we cannot get over how in love the new parents are with baby Caiden! Ryan posted his newly-expanded fam’s photo spread on Instagram too, and he captioned the sweet collage, “Words can’t describe how happy I am @usweekly #dreamcometrue.” AW!

Ryan announced the exciting news of Caiden’s birth just hours after he was born with a touching message via Instagram.“Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 a.m. when Caiden Zane Lochte was born,” the Olympian’s post read. “Seven lbs., 14 oz., 22 inches. Can’t stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!” He captioned the wordy image, “Caiden Zane Lochte. I’m a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson.” Aw! Clearly Ryan is beyond thrilled about being a new father.

After all, the swimmer totally seemed up for the challenge of parenthood when he spoke to USA Today back in January. “I’m prepared for a lot of stinky diapers,” he revealed. “I have nieces and nephews, so I know what it’s going to be like. I’m actually kind of thrilled to be able to change diapers and do all that and go through this process with Kayla, and our whole new family. I’m definitely really excited. I can’t wait.”

Words can't describe how happy I am @usweekly #dreamcometrue #blessed #daddy #caidenzanelochte A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Baby Caiden is certainly a cutie pie, and we hope there’s more adorable pics to come! Kayla updated fans regularly throughout her pregnancy journey through photos, so we’re thinking she’ll do the same when it comes to sharing her newborn son with the world. Congrats again, Kayla and Ryan!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — is baby Lochte adorable or what? Are you hoping Ryan and Kayla share more pics soon?