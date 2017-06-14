‘RHONY’ Recap: LuAnn & Tom Finally Get Married After Dodging Cheating Rumors

She’s a Countess no more! LuAnn and Tom finally got married on the June 14 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ and just two weeks later, they threw a party for their uninvited guests back in the Big Apple. Read our full recap below!

After dodging countless cheating rumors, LuAnn and Tom finally got married on the June 14 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. The newlyweds tied the knot in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve, but as fans of the show already knew before tonight’s episode, most of the housewives weren’t invited. So two weeks after the ceremony, LuAnn and Tom hosted a NYC reception for the friends not invited to the wedding.

At this reception, everyone learned that Sonja moved her new lover “Frenchie” into her townhouse, while Tinsley brought her 23-year-old boyfriend as her date. Heck, even Ramona had a man on her arm. All the ladies must have felt like they needed to bring a man and compete with all the attention LuAnn was getting for being married.

Earlier in the episode, Bethenny threw her annual holiday party, but Ramona wasn’t invited, so it gave Dorinda an opportunity to keep bitching about how Ramona destroyed her home in the Berkshires. Meanwhile, Ramona grabbed drinks with her daughter Avery and Avery’s friends, who ended up giving her advice on how she should handle her relationship with Bethenny. They pretty much told Ramona that Bethenny’s the “bad guy” in the feud.

