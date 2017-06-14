‘RHONY’: Bethenny Slams Ramona After Explosive Fight — She’s ‘Really Deplorable’

After Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer’s explosive fight on the June 7 episode of ‘RHONY,’ we think it’s safe to say these ladies may never be friends again. Bethenny even slammed Ramona during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, saying that her former friends has been acting in a ‘really deplorable manner’. Ouch!

“[This season of RHONY] is different for everybody, because life has taken its toll on us and we’re way too old to be acting the way that we’re acting. And, it hit really hard. There’s no such thing as a free lunch; no one gets out without paying the bill. You can’t treat people poorly and be nasty and not have it catch up with you. You’re going to end up with no friends or just personally miserable. So, I think we’re seeing a couple people unravel, different relationships and opinions of what different relationships are and should be,” Bethenny Frankel told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on May 16, when she invited us to the SkinnyGirl headquarters in New York City for the launch of her SkinnyGirl Market Fresh Deli Meat.

“Everyone’s having their own personal struggle; Carole is struggling with a boyfriend who she loves, who’s a lot younger; we’re seeing Ramona Singer act in a really deplorable manner and I don’t think that she’s aware of what she seems like or appears to be. I think LuAnn had a bit of a struggle in getting herself down the aisle with all of the negativity around her; I think Sonja Morgan is coming out on the other side; and, the new girl, Tinsley has been through her own ordeal that I think she is separately trying to get over. So, everyone’s kind of got their own thing right now,” Bethenny added.

This interview came after Bethenny and Ramona’s fight was filmed for the current season of RHONY, so it doesn’t sound like the girls made up in real time yet. However, maybe there’s hope for the future.

