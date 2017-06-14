Wedding Wednesday: Beauty Director Advice For Perfect Skin On Your Wedding Day

As a Beauty Director and expert in all things skincare and makeup, my friends are constantly asking me for suggestions and advice. They always want clear skin — and no one wants perfect skin more than a bride on her wedding day. Here’s what I did to make sure my breakout-prone skin stayed clear on my big day.

Weddings are soooo stressful, and it’s not unusual for a pimple to pop up at an inconvenient time like your wedding day. I feel like my skin is “troubled” — a little redness, prone to breakouts, combination, and so on. Few of us have perfect skin but there are things you can do to make sure your wedding day (and every day of your life) is picture perfect. Since most brides get engaged at least a year before the wedding, you have ample time to find a program that works for you. With a year to go, you can test different products for results, and there probably won’t be a major crisis if you develop a breakout. I personally love Renee Rouleau skincare, and she’s also loved by a ton of celebs like Demi Lovato, Sofia Vergara, and Peyton List. The most genius thing about Renee’s skincare is that she categorizes you into one of nine skin types. I am between a Type 2 and Type 4 — Oily / Combination / Occasional Breakouts / Sensitive / Anti Aging. These are my struggles. Take the quiz to see which products she recommends for you — it’s celeb-approved advice for free! I recommend finding one line or brand of products and using them in conjunction. When you find something that works and your skin responds well, don’t change a thing. Don’t add any new products within 3 months of your wedding.

I also think everyone should get FACIALS 3-6 months before their wedding. Again, the sooner you can “try” a facial, the better. Some are designed to give you glowy skin, so can be done right before a big event (like Joanna Vargas and her “red carpet facial) while some are more for extracting blackheads and can leave you red. If you have some spare cash and want to have a legit mind-blowing experience, hit up the Erno Laszlo Institute in Manhattan. It’s the ultimate luxury. Dr. Laszlo counted Jackie O, Audrey Hepburn, and Marilyn Monroe as clients — so you know his skincare is the real deal. Their facials are specifically tailored to each client. For a more budget friendly option, I love the HydraFacial MD, which exfoliates and basically sucks out all of the dirt and oil from the top layer of your skin. (You can actually see it after if you want, which is gross but amazing). They also use red and blue lights for acne and anti-aging benefits.

Finally, if you do get a zit just before your big day (LIKE I DID, THANK YOU HORMONES), ask your derm to give it a quick shot of cortisone, which reduces inflammation. Most of all, have fun — I’m sure you will look BEAUTIFUL, no matter what!

My #FEMMEMOMENT was my wedding day, twirling in my ball gown in my favorite city, feeling like a princess! @vincecamuto A post shared by Dory Larrabee Zayas (@dorylarrabee) on Feb 1, 2014 at 4:08pm PST

