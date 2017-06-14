Kailyn Lowry Vows To Take A Break From Dating To Focus On Family Weeks Before Baby Birth

Kailyn Lowry only has a few weeks to go before she’s a mama of three and she’s got a lot to get done in that time! But one thing that definitely isn’t on her to do list is dating. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kailyn is hitting the pause button on her love life till her baby is born.

“Kailyn [Lowry] is totally single right now,” an insider close to the Teen Mom 2 star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been single ever since her affair with Chris [Lopez] ended. Kailyn has a lot on her plate right now. She’s just graduated college, which was a grueling ordeal, she has two young children to look after, and she’s only weeks away from welcoming her third baby. She vowed to take a break from dating for a while, to focus fully on herself and the kids — and props to her, she’s been totally true to her word.” Click here to see pics of Teen Mom pregnancy shockers.

We are so proud of Kailyn for not letting anything get in the way of her taking care of herself and her family — including her two sons Isaac and Lincoln — before her third baby arrives, even if that means giving up on love for now. However, we also wouldn’t be surprised if she’s just not into love in general after the mess that was her romance with Chris. While we don’t know exactly what went down — or a lot about Chris in general — we do know he didn’t take too kindly to her revealing he was her latest baby daddy on Twitter a few weeks ago.

Chris and Kailyn are reportedly not in contact and a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he wants nothing to do with her or the baby — but she is hoping he will change his mind. The Teen Mom 2 star wants Chris to rethink things after the little one is born, because she wants him to be part of his baby’s life. But even if he doesn’t, we know that Kailyn is planning on focusing all her love and attention on her kiddos!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kailyn’s decision not to date while she awaits the birth of her third child? Do you think it’s important that she focus on her family right now? Give us all your thoughts below!