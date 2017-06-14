‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Ends With An Emotional Cliffhanger — & One Epic, Empowering Scene

Prepare yourself before tuning in to the finale of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Not only does it have one hell of an ending, it also had a powerful moment for the Handmaids that gave us a glisten of hope. (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

If you didn’t set an alarm for midnight to watch the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, well, we won’t judge — but don’t read on, unless you’re aware of how Margaret Atwood‘s gem of a book ended. After a fierce ten episodes, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) found out that she was indeed pregnant, something Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is extremely pleased about. So whose baby is it? Well, it could be/is probably Nick’s (Max Minghella). He later comforted her and assured everything would ultimately be alright.

Another surprise in the finale? Janine actually survived that jump from the bridge — but Lydia demands she be stoned to death by her fellow Handmaids. Obviously, they don’t want to and Ofglen (Tattiawna Jones) stands up and refuses (then gets knocked out); but her brief protest worked — the other Handmaids follow suit and all walk away in a seriously strong moment. Will their be consequences? Surely, but this was one moment that we all needed to see.

The episode ended just as the book did — with Offred getting taken by mystery men, after Nick whispers to her, “Just go with them, trust me.” Serena and the Commander are both baffled but neither of them can stop the men stealing her away — so were they rescuing her? Did Nick set it up for her to be saved to raise her baby? We can assume those questions will be answered when season two returns. However, the season one finale ended with the same exact words that Margaret had written in her book: “Whether this is my end or a new beginning I have no way of knowing,” Offred’s voice over said. “I have given myself over into the hands of strangers, because it can’t be helped. And so I step up, into the darkness within; or else the light.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is set to return to Hulu for a second season in 2018. HollywoodLifers, where do you think Offred was taken?