Maddie Ziegler ‘Happy’ To Move On From Her ‘Stressful Time’ & On ‘Dance Moms’

Maddie Ziegler is gearing up for the release of her first movie and is ready to leave the ‘drama’ of ‘Dance Moms’ behind her — here’s why.

Maddie Ziegler, 14, is gearing up for her big-screen debut in The Book of Henry and she has a brand new cover to celebrate! The stylish teen looks so cool on the cover of Seventeen as she sports a pair of denim shorts, and inside she gets real about her life post-Dance Moms.

Although she misses dancing with the other girls, Maddie doesn’t miss the drama. “The show was a really stressful time—I just didn’t want to deal with all of the drama anymore. I’m happy I’ve moved on. I get to step out and do my own thing and be myself. But I am thankful for the experience, and I miss dancing with the girls,” she said.

Ever since she broke out on her own, Maggie established herself as a dancer, author, vlogger, and even designer — and she’s still learning how to navigate the many hats she wears. “I’m still just a teenager. I get so caught up in what I’m doing that my friends and family sometimes have to remind me that what I’m doing is cool. I never imagined this,” she said.



Maddie also offered up her advice for dealing with trolls and haters. “I try to stay away from online comments. Why should I bother reading something from someone who has nothing better to do than try to make people feel smaller, so they can feel bigger? It’s not okay,” she added.

There’s no denying the fact that Maddie is a style star in her own right, but when it comes to inspiration, she turns to Zendaya. “What I like about her is that she changes it up all the time—she can be tomboyish or really girly. I admire that,” she said.

For more on Maddie, be sure to scoop up the July/August 2017 issue of the magazine.